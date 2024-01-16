Sky Burger
Lunch & Dinner (11am-8pm)
Starters
- French Fries
A basket of french fries - one size$3.99
- Loaded French Fries - loaded with chili and cheese
A basket of french fries smothered with chili and cheese - one size$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Tater Tots
A basket of tater tots - one size$4.49
- Loaded Tater Tots - loaded with chili and cheese
A basket of tater tots smothered with chili and cheese - one size$6.49OUT OF STOCK
- Potato Twisters - something between a curly fry and potato wedge (JoJo)
A basket of large battered and seasoned twisted fries - one size These delicious fries are between a curly fry and a potato wedge (JoJo)$4.99
- Nachos - tray of chips loaded with chili and cheese
A generous tray of chips smothered with chili and cheese$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Potato Kegs - huge tater tots stuffed with bacon and cheese
Six jumbo tater tots stuffed with cheese and drizzled with more cheese and sprinkled with chives - one size$5.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
6 large mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce$6.99
- Onion Rings
A basket of onion rings - one size$5.99
- Finger Steaks - Idaho original - served with fries
Breaded steak bites created in Idaho and served with fries$11.99OUT OF STOCK
Burgers
- Piper Cub - Hamburger
A 1/4 pound seasoned angus burger on a stony ground cloud like bun with Sky Burger sauce and lettuce$6.49
- Tail Dragger - Cheeseburger
A 1/4 pound seasoned angus burger on a stony ground cloud like bun with Sky Burger sauce, cheese and lettuce$7.49
- Barn Stormer - Cheeseburger Deluxe
A 1/4 pound seasoned angus burger on a stony ground cloud like bun with Sky Burger sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle$8.49
- Betsy Bomber - Cheeseburger Deluxe with Bacon
A 1/4 pound seasoned angus burger on a stony ground cloud like bun with Sky burger sauce, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle$9.49
- Whistlin' Dixie - Cheeseburger Deluxe with Bacon, Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce
A delicious angus burger on a stony ground bun with Sky Burger sauce, cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring, lettuce and tomato$10.99
- Jack Wagon - Cheeseburger Deluxe with Bacon and Blue Cheese
A 1/3 pound angus burger on a stony ground cloud like bun with Sky Burger sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle$10.99
- Shockwave - Cheeseburger Deluxe with Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese and Jalapenos
A 1/3 pound angus burger on a stony ground cloud like bun with Sky Burger sauce, bacon, pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and onion$10.99
- Maverick & Goose - Double Cheeseburger Deluxe with Bacon
Two 1/4 pound seasoned angus burger patties on a stony ground cloud like bun with Sky Burger sauce, double cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle$11.99
Sandwiches
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Perfectly seasoned meat loaded with sauteed onions, peppers and cheese served on a toasted stone ground ciabatta bun$11.99
- Steak and Cheese Sandwich
A delicious stack of pit smoked, flat shaved angus beef topped with melted provolone, grilled mushrooms and onions.$11.99
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Smoked brisket piled high on a toasted stone ground ciabatta bun. You will be impressed!$11.99
- Chicken Sandwich
Breaded and seasoned chicken strips on a stony ground cloud like bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle$11.99
Hot Dogs
- Build A Dog - Choose Your Toppings
A jumbo all beef hot dog served on a toasted brioche bun. Eat it plain or choose your condiments and toppings to build your own masterpiece.$5.99
- The Seattle Dog - Cream Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onions and Jalapenos
A jumbo all beef hot dog served on a toasted brioche bun and topped with cream cheese, BBQ sauce, grilled onions and jalapenos$7.99
- Coney Island Dog - Chili, Cheese, Coney Relish/Mustard and Onions
A jumbo all beef hot dog served on a toasted brioche bun and topped with chili, cheese, onions and Coney relish/mustard$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Denver Dog - Red Onions, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream and Jalapenos
A jumbo all beef hot dog served on a toasted brioche bun and topped with red onions, salsa verde, sour cream and grilled jalapenos$7.99
Seafood
Chicken
- 2 Piece Chicken Strips - served with fries
2 piece chicken strips served with fries$7.99
- 3 Piece Chicken Strips - served with fries
3 piece chicken strips served with fries$9.99
- 5 Piece Chicken Nuggets - served with fries
5 piece chicken nuggets served with fries$7.99
- 10 Piece Chicken Nuggets - served with fries
10 piece chicken nuggets served with fries$9.99
Beverages
- Fountain Drink
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mug Root Beer, Mountain Dew, Starry (7up), Orange Crush, Dr. Pepper, Tropicana Pink Lemonade$1.79
- Iced Tea (unsweetened)$1.79
- POG!
Pineapple, orange, guava juice 12 oz. A favorite in Hawaii...and Idaho!$2.99
- Huckleberry Soda
The best of Idaho - a must try!$3.99
- Real Fruit Smoothies
Real fruit blended with real fruit juices to create an amazing smoothie. A real treat.$4.99
- Protein Shakes (30g)
A perfectly blended shake with ice, 2% milk, frozen banana, peanut butter and premium protein powder (30g).$4.99
- Bottled Water
A classic bottle of water$1.00