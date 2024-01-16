Great food at great prices. Best value in McCall.
Sky Burger
Beverages
- Fountain Drink
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mug Root Beer, Mountain Dew, Starry (7up), Orange Crush, Dr. Pepper, Tropicana Pink Lemonade$1.79
- Iced Tea (unsweetened)$1.79
- POG!
Pineapple, orange, guava juice 12 oz. A favorite in Hawaii...and Idaho!$2.99
- Huckleberry Soda
The best of Idaho - a must try!$3.99
- Real Fruit Smoothies
Real fruit blended with real fruit juices to create an amazing smoothie. A real treat.$4.99
- Protein Shakes (30g)
A perfectly blended shake with ice, 2% milk, frozen banana, peanut butter and premium protein powder (30g).$4.99
- Bottled Water
A classic bottle of water$1.00
Sky Burger Location and Hours
(208) 630-3992
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM