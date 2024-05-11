Menu
Lunch & Dinner (11am-7pm)
Starters
- French Fries
A basket of french fries - one size$3.99
- French Fries loaded with chili and cheese
A basket of french fries smothered with chili and cheese - one size$5.99
- Tater Tots
A basket of tater tots - one size$4.49
- Tater Tots - loaded with chili and cheese
A basket of tater tots smothered with chili and cheese - one size$6.49
- Potato Kegs - huge tater tots stuffed with bacon and cheese
Six jumbo tater tots stuffed with cheese and drizzled with more cheese and sprinkled with chives - one size$5.99
- Potato Twisters - something between a curly fry and potato wedge (JoJo)
A basket of large battered and seasoned twisted fries - one size These delicious fries are between a curly fry and a potato wedge (JoJo)$4.99
- Onion Rings
A basket of onion rings - one size$4.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
6 large mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce$6.99
- Quick Nachos - tray of chips, chili and cheese
A generous tray of chips smothered with chili and cheese$5.99
- Fancy Nachos - a large tray piled high with chips, real cheddar cheese, seasoned beef, onions, olives and jalapenos.
A large tray piled high with chips, real cheddar cheese, seasoned beef, onions, olives and jalapenos$10.99
- Bowl of Chili - served with crackers and hot sauce
Chili bowl with cheese and crackers$5.99
- Finger Steaks - Idaho original - served with fries
Breaded steak bites created in Idaho and served with fries$10.99
Burgers
- Piper Cub - Hamburger
A 1/4 pound seasoned angus burger on a stony ground cloud like bun with Sky Burger sauce and lettuce$5.99
- Tail Dragger - Cheeseburger
A 1/4 pound seasoned angus burger on a stony ground cloud like bun with Sky Burger sauce, cheese and lettuce$6.99
- Barn Stormer - Cheeseburger Deluxe
A 1/4 pound seasoned angus burger on a stony ground cloud like bun with Sky Burger sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle$7.99
- Betsy Bomber - Cheeseburger Deluxe with Bacon
A 1/4 pound seasoned angus burger on a stony ground cloud like bun with Sky burger sauce, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle$8.99
- Maverick & Goose - Double Cheeseburger Deluxe with Bacon
Two 1/4 pound seasoned angus burger patties on a stony ground cloud like bun with Sky Burger sauce, double cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle$10.49
- Whistlin' Dixie - Cheeseburger Deluxe with Bacon, Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce
A 1/3 pound angus burger on a stony ground cloud like bun with Sky Burger sauce, cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring, lettuce and tomato$10.99
- Jack Wagon - Cheeseburger Deluxe with Bacon and Blue Cheese
A 1/3 pound angus burger on a stony ground cloud like bun with Sky Burger sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle$10.99
- Shockwave - Cheeseburger Deluxe with Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese and Jalapenos
A 1/3 pound angus burger on a stony ground cloud like bun with Sky Burger sauce, bacon, pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and onion$10.99
Sandwiches
- Philly Willy - Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Perfectly seasoned meat loaded with sauteed onions, peppers and cheese served on a toasted stone ground ciabatta bun$10.99
- Smokey Joe's - Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Smoked brisket piled high on a toasted stone ground ciabatta bun. You will be impressed!$9.99
- Wobblin' Gobblin' - Chicken Strips Sandwich
Breaded and seasoned chicken strips on a stony ground cloud like bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle$9.99
Hot Dogs
- Build A Dog - Choose Your Toppings
A jumbo all beef hot dog served on a toasted brioche bun. Eat it plain or choose your condiments and toppings to build your own masterpiece.$5.99
- The Seattle Dog - Cream Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onions and Jalapenos
A jumbo all beef hot dog served on a toasted brioche bun and topped with cream cheese, BBQ sauce, grilled onions and jalapenos$7.99
- Coney Island Dog - Chili, Cheese, Coney Relish/Mustard and Onions
A jumbo all beef hot dog served on a toasted brioche bun and topped with chili, cheese, onions and Coney relish/mustard$7.99
- Denver Dog - Red Onions, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream and Jalapenos
A jumbo all beef hot dog served on a toasted brioche bun and topped with red onions, salsa verde, sour cream and grilled jalapenos$7.99
Seafood
Chicken
- 2 Piece Chicken Strips - served with fries
2 piece chicken strips served with fries$6.99
- 3 Piece Chicken Strips - served with fries
3 piece chicken strips served with fries$8.99
- 5 Piece Chicken Nuggets - served with fries
5 piece chicken nuggets served with fries$6.99
- 10 Piece Chicken Nuggets - served with fries
10 piece chicken nuggets served with fries$8.99
Pizza
- Fox Trot - 8”x12” Pizza With Cheese
A bubbly 8”x12" pizza with cheese$10.99
- Para Trooper - 8”x12" Pizza With Pepperoni and Olives
A bubbly 8”x12" oval pizza topped with pepperoni and olives$12.99
- Rising Sun - 8”x12" Pizza With Sausage and Mushrooms
A bubbly 8”x12" pizza topped with sausage and mushrooms$12.99
- Deuce Bigalow - 8”x12" Pizza With Cheese + Any Two Toppings
A bubbly 8”x12" pizza topped with cheese and your choice of any two toppings$12.99
- Cloud Buster - 8”x12" Pizza With Everything
A bubbly 8”x12" pizza topped with everything: cheese, pepperoni, sausage, olives, onions and mushrooms$13.99
Beverages
- Fountain Drink (Pepsi Products)
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mug Root Beer, Mountain Dew, Starry (7up), Orange Crush, Dr. Pepper, Tropicana Pink Lemonade$1.79
- Drip Coffee with free refills
A 16 oz premium drip coffee with free refills$2.25
- Orange Juice
Orange juice 12 oz.$2.49
- POG!
Pineapple, orange, guava juice 12 oz. A favorite in Hawaii...and Idaho!$2.99
- Huckleberry Soda
The best of Idaho - a must try!$3.99
- Real Fruit Smoothies
Real fruit blended with real fruit juices to create an amazing smoothie. A real treat.$4.99
- Protein Shakes (30g)
A perfectly blended shake with ice, 2% milk, frozen banana, peanut butter and premium protein powder (30g).$4.99
- Bottled Water
A classic bottle of water$1.00
Desserts
Available Memorial Day to Labor Day Only
- OUT OF STOCKSoft Serve Ice Cream Cone - Chocolate, Vanilla, or Twist - Sundays we'll switch to dole whip pineapple and orange.
Soft serve ice cream coneOUT OF STOCK$2.49
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Dipped Soft Serve Ice Cream Cone with Sprinkles
A soft serve ice cream cone hand dipped in shell chocolate with sprinklesOUT OF STOCK$3.49
- OUT OF STOCKSoft Serve Ice Cream in a Cup with Hershey Chocolate and Sprinkles
Soft serve ice cream in a cup with hershey chocolate and sprinklesOUT OF STOCK$3.49